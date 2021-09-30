Idaho mustangs featured in new wild horse documentary

Share











» If the above video is not available in your area, view here or here.

A documentary on wild horses in the US has been filmed for public television Alhurra TV, bring the issue of mustang management in the west to a huge audience.

Off The Beaten Path: Wild Mustangs features the work of Wild Love Preserve in Idaho. Filming took place in October 2020 at the preserve on the Challis Herd Management Area. Host Tony Naddaf interviewed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Andrea Maki of Wild Love Preserve, and some of the stakeholders she has worked with over the last decade.

While the narrative is in Arabic, all of the interviews are in English and make up the majority of the show.

“It has been a much-appreciated opportunity to share our story and wild horse conservation work with this extended global audience,” Maki said.

Alhurra is a United States-based public Arabic-language satellite TV channel that has been broadcasting news and current affairs programming to more than 16.5 million people in 22 countries in the Middle East and North Africa since 2004. Alhurra is operated by the Middle East Broadcasting Networks based in Virginia and is funded by the US Congress through the US Agency for Global Media.

Off The Beaten Path: Wild Mustangs takes viewers “on a journey in the American West, with mountains, farms, and vast plains. We watch how America knew horses for the first time 500 years ago, and how they spread in 11 American states, and the secret of their beauty and strength”.

Wild Love Preserve is in its 11th year of Idaho wild horse conservation on 400 acres of leased land, and has launched its “Keeping It Wild in 2021” campaign, with the goal to raise at least $500,000 for wild horse operations and our conservation programs.

Maki said the preserve had been hit hard by the drought in the West. “Hay prices have skyrocketed to $200 per ton and the price continues to escalate. Wild Love has to raise a minimum of $150K immediately to lock in the price and supply for our supplemental winter hay to Spring 2022,” Maki said.

Supplemental winter hay is necessary from late fall to spring. “This changes once we’re finally able to fund and move to our permanent home and wild expanse,” Maki said.

In July 2020 the preserve adopted and secured the lives of the first group of 24 Challis wild horses from the BLM’s 2019 Challis helicopter roundup, bringing the number of permanent residents to 165.

“Now, we have the second group of 20 wild Challis mares to adopt this October 2021. As per Wild Love’s mission, we are adopting and purchasing the Challis-Idaho wild horses from the 2019 BLM roundup not otherwise adopted, and as we did following the 2012 Challis roundup.

“Once with us, they live forever wild and together on their native turf in Idaho at Wild Love Preserve. We do not adopt out or gentle any wild horses.”

» Donations to “Keeping It Wild in 2021” can be made here.