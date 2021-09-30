Big blue horse joins FEI family, thanks to charity partner

Share











A large blue horse has joined the FEI’s equine ranks at its headquarters in Lausanne, commemorating the organisation’s relationship with Official Charity Partner Just World International (JWI).

“Vole au Vent”, a one-of-a-kind life-sized horse sculpture, was painted by French street artist Jérôme Mesnager, and was one of four sculptures sold to bidders in an online auction organised by the City of La Baule in France in June 2021. It marked the 60th anniversary of the Longines Jumping International de La Baule-CSIO5 de France.

It was presented to the FEI during the in-person Board Meeting at FEI Headquarters earlier this week. Members of the JWI Board, also in Lausanne for their meeting, gathered at the FEI Headquarters to celebrate their shared values and the future of horse sport.

The piece by Mesnager was acquired by the JustWorld Friendship Circle, an alliance of 32 donors coming from 14 countries. All proceeds were donated to JustWorld International programmes and projects that directly benefit children and families in need around the world.