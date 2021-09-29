Young horses vie for prestigious showjumping titles

Share











German riders took out all three sections of the Jumping World Breeding Championship for Young Horses at Lanaken in Belgium at the weekend.

Run under the auspices of the FEI and the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (WBFSH), the event caters for five, six and seven-year-old jumping horses.

Christian Ahlmann rode Belgian-bred Querido VG Z to win the five-year-old category, Philip Weishaupt topped the six-year-olds with the Westphalian, Coros, and Harm Lahde and the Dutch-bred mare Just a Dream galloped home to win the seven-year-old division.

Five-year-olds

A field of 231 lined up in Thursday’s first qualifier, which was won by the BWP Quabriolet van het Bildeken (Anakin van Schuttershof/Burgraf) owned by bred by Koen Gaublomme and ridden by Arnaud Gaublomme. In Saturday’s second qualifier it was budding Dutch star, 22-year-old Sanne Thijssen, who came out on top with her own NRPS gelding, Vosje.

But in the final in which the top 55 competed the Dutch duo picked up 15 faults, while Gaublomme’s gelding jumped clear to go into a 16-horse jump-off in which they posted the second-quickest time to take silver.

Gold went to Christian Ahlmann on his home ground at Zangersheide Stud when steering the BWP stallion Querido VG Z (Dominator 2000 Z/Chellano), bred by Alois van Gorp and owned by Zangersheide, home in 37.49 seconds for the win against the clock.

Ahlmann said that he didn’t feel confident of victory until the Irish challengers coming after him had taken their turn. But although Jason Foley and the ISH mare Killossery Karma (x SIEC Livello) owned by Castlefield Farm and bred by Frank and Laura Glynn posted the quickest time when scorching home in 36.17, they had to settle for fourth place and just off the podium with a fence down this time out.

Only three combinations jumped double-clear and bronze went to The Netherlands’ Nicole Eggens with her own KWPN mare Loharna-P (Carrera VDL/Bruggraaf Nv) who was bred by BJ Platzer/Ommen. They stopped the clock on 40.99 seconds.

Six-year-olds

From a field of 259 starters it was the Irish-bred BP Limitless (Elvis ter Putte/Laughton’s Flight), owned by Breen Equestrian and bred by Austin Broderick, who topped the line-up in the first qualifier, with Max O’Reilly-Hyland aboard. The Zangersheide-bred Cadiz Z (Corydon van T&l/Caesar van de Helle), bred by Emily Elliot, won the second qualifier for owner/rider Emily Sage of Great Britain.

But of the 40 through to the medal-decider, it was Germany’s Philipp Weishaupt who reigned supreme with the Westphalian stallion Coros (Cornet Obolensky/Arpeggio) owned by Joachim and Ursula Rosendahl and bred by Werner Buschsieweke.

There were 11 into the jump-off and only six jumped double-clear, Coros breaking the beam in 33.77 to clinch it ahead of German compatriot Angelique Rusen riding Christian Ahlmann’s Crowny NW (Crown Z/Pontifex 9) who was bred by Norbert Wentrup.

Bronze went to Belgium’s Virginie Thonon on the BWP mare Parequita vh (Jamal vd heffinck/Cumano bd) owned by Ecurie Fabien Schrieber and bred by Willem Hoecke.

Seven-year-olds

The seven-year-olds faced a 1.45m track in the finale in which only four of the 41 starters qualified for the jump-off and KWPN mares took both gold and silver.

Germany’s Richard Vogel was in flying form in the first qualifier when taking the top two spots. The Hanoverian mare Looping Luna (Lord Fauntleroy/Calido I), owned by Andrea Sigrist Murphy and bred by Andreas Middelkampf, was the best of the 187 starters while Misham Bisharat’s Junior Kannan (Kannan/Diamant de Semilly) bred by MJA Hoppen and RBJ Dijkhuis slotted into second.

And in the second qualifier Vogel came out on top again, this time with the Holsteiner mare Charisma HS (Uriko x Coco [Coco la Belle]) owned by Hugo Simon and bred by Christoph Schmidt.

But it was the KWPN Just a Dream (VDL Zirocco Blue/Carano) who lived up to her name to take the title for Germany’s Harm Lahde and Gestut Eichenhain. The grey mare bred by the Nooren family produced the quickest of just two clears in the second-round jump-off, pinning J Comghorla van Beeck (Comme Il Faut/Padinus), owned and bred by Guido Herijgers ‘T Eirbissemhof and ridden by Gilles Thomas, into silver medal spot.

Bronze went to the Selle Francais gelding Etundel de Marocy (Diamant de Semilly/President) owned by Gilbert de Roock and Bayard SA and bred by Pascale Morelle who had just a single fence down second time out with Dominique Hendrickx on board.

» Results