Mega horse show planned for Queen’s platinum jubilee

More than 500 horses will take to the grounds of Windsor Castle for the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

A 90-minute “spellbinding arena theatre” show in front of an audience of more than 5000 is scheduled for each of four nights from May 12 to 15. As well as the horses more than 1000 performers will include actors and artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth and Europe, Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays.

It will also be broadcast on Sunday, May 15, by ITV and the ITV Hub.

The show takes place in the same arena used by Royal Windsor Horse Show during the day and is the fourth in a series of events at the same venue that has marked significant moments in the life of The Queen. These include The Golden Jubilee Pageant, The Diamond Jubilee Pageant and The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration, which won a BAFTA for the Best Live Event in 2016.

The production will take the audience on a gallop through history from Elizabeth I to the present day. With moments of humour, great theatricality, pomp and pageantry, this will be a spectacle like none other. Leading the narrative will be ‘The Queen’s Players’, a group of actors and artists especially brought together for the event and based on the travelling players of the Elizabethan period. Some of the UK’s greatest performers are part of the troupe. Music will be arranged and composed for the National Symphony Orchestra by Debbie Wiseman OBE, who has topped the Classical Charts, with her recently released album Kings and Queens.

The Celebration’s Director and Producer Simon Brooks-Ward said that some of the best equestrian, military and musical displays from Britain and around the world have been secured to feature in this huge production.

“We are also very excited by The Queen’s Players and have had indications of commitment from some great names, that we will release in the near future.”

In 2016, The Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebration raised £1.2 million for military, Commonwealth and equestrian charities, patronised by Her Majesty. It is the intention to surpass this figure in 2022.