$600K in grants awarded for horses in need

The Equus Foundation in the US has announced the award of more than $631,000 ($US900,000; €540,000) in grants, primarily to support equine charities that save and re-home increasing numbers of horses from abuse, neglect, and slaughter.

The figure includes $313,864 for new and gently used riding apparel to be awarded to individual riders in need, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities through The Rider’s Closet program.

Some 142 of the charities which have achieved the Equus Foundation’s Guardian Seal of Transparency have been awarded small grants ranging from $500 to $5000.

Awards have also been made to deserving equine charities in the names of several of the foundation’s “Horse Whisperers”. Those receiving the Horse Whisperer Award are deemed by the Equus Foundation’s Board of Directors as best aligning with the interests of the Horse Whisperers.

Equus Foundation President Lynn Coakley said the work of the foundation begins each time the career of a horse comes to an end.

“It is only through engaging passionate supporters and collaboration that we are able to identify and invest in effective programs that are finding homes for at-risk horses and horses in transition, providing a safe haven for aged horses, and increasing opportunities for more people to benefit from the magic and power of horses.”