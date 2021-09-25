Ian Millar’s Canadian team horse Dixson dies at 18

Share











Ian Millar’s Canadian showjumping team horse Dixson has died at the age of 18 at his retirement home at Lothlorien Farms in Cheltenham, Ontario.

Born in 2003, the Belgian Warmblood gelding (Vigo D Arsouilles Stx x Olisco), who was owned by Ariel Grange, was an iconic horse for the Canadian Equestrian Team. The ten-time Canadian Olympian Ian Millar and Dixson’s storied career together began at the FEI level in 2013 at the renowned Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.

A year later, Dixson and Millar would represent the maple leaf on multiple occasions in the FEI Nations Cup series, including helping Canada win the 2014 CSIO 4* Nations Cup in Wellington.

Dixson’s momentum continued the following year, when he and Millar appeared in the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and helped the Canadian Show Jumping Team bring home the gold medal on home soil, which marked Canada’s first team jumping medal since 1987. The duo of Dixson and Millar would continue to win countless team medals and individual victories together before Dixson’s retirement in 2018.

“Dix was truly one of the best,” Grange said after Dixson’s death on September 15. “The partnership between Ian Millar and Dixson was one of the best. I can honestly say he was a one in a million horse not only to compete but to love and have in the stable.”

EC Jumping manager Karen Hendry-Ouellette said Millar and Dixson were contenders every time they stepped into the ring. “Their synergy was impressive to witness, they helped Team Canada secure many wins over the years.

“All of us were very fortunate to share in the tremendous victories produced by this duo.”

“A huge thank you to Ariel Grange and her team at Lothlorien Farms for making Dixson available to the Canadian Show Jumping Team.”