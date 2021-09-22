Doggone it: Showjumpers pledge support for canines caught in China’s dog meat trade

Share











A group of showjumping riders is helping out a British-based organisation that rescues canines from China’s dog meat trade and other dogs in need throughout Europe.

New York Empire, a Global Champions League team led by US-based showjumper Georgina Bloomberg, will donate a portion of its winnings to support Great Bulls of China , a non-profit, foster-based organization.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg, an avid animal activist, was approached by Australian Olympic showjumping rider Julia Lynch, whose husband, Irish showjumper Denis Lynch, is on the New York Empire team, about the organization.

Julia Lynch, a longtime supporter of Great Bulls of China, has adopted two dogs from the organization, and she saw first-hand the time and money that it takes to rescue from China, specifically. Relocating one dog from China to the United Kingdom costs $US5500, so saving these canines is a costly and time-intensive endeavor, and support from generous donors, volunteers, and fosters is a critical component to the rescue process.

“I am very passionate about Great Bulls of China’s mission to rescue dogs from the meat trade in China as well as other dogs in need throughout Europe,” Lynch said. “Knowing Georgina shares in my passion for animal rescue, I thought we could partner together to support this volunteer-based organization that is making great strides to remove dogs from horrific situations.”

Bloomberg said she commended the work being done by Great Bulls of China, and said she was determined to find a way to support the organization. “I’m thrilled that New York Empire will be able to donate a portion of its winnings. It’s my hope that by raising awareness of China’s meat trade and animal neglect more broadly, we’ll be able to put an end to the suffering of animals globally.”

Great Bulls of China fundraising coordinator Andrea Beech said once the dogs have been rescued, the organisation covers all of their veterinary and boarding fees in China until they are ready to fly to the UK.

“We rely solely on donations to fund all costs and our work would simply not be possible without this support and exposure that New York Empire is providing to us.”

Since it was founded in August 2019, Great Bulls of China has helped nearly 60 dogs, 18 of whom have found forever homes.

» For more information about Great Bulls of China, including how to donate, foster, or adopt a dog, contact greatbullsofchina@gmail.com.