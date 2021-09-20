Equine nutrition specialist to host free webinar

Share











A free webinar is being presented by equine nutrition specialist Agnieszka Waliczek and hosted by PetsDiag, a company that has developed a test for Elemental Hair Analysis for Animals (EHAA), which includes an equine test.

Waliczek’s specialty is horse nutrition but she is also taking undertaking ruminant research. She is with the Hugo Kołłątaj University of Agriculture in Krakow at the Faculty of Animal Sciences, Department of Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology and Fisheries. She defended her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Husbandry with a major in Breeding and Use of Horses. Waliczek’s Master of Science in Animal Nutrition and Dietetics was achieved with her thesis “Digestibility of nutrients in various types of cereal in Polish Horses”.

For her doctorate, Waliczek is focusing on the influence of fat additives – vegetable oil – as a source of energy for horses. Her specialization is horse nutrition but she is also taking part in ruminant research. She has participated and co-organized many scientific conferences, and is the author and co-author of several scientific papers, including the recent Effect of Vegetable Oils Feed Additives on Endoparasites Associated with Dewormed Racing Horses.

PetsDiag’s EHAA test has been developed based on the results of many scientific studies conducted using the inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry with the Optima 8000 ICP-OES spectrometer from PerkinElmer, analyzed and developed by a panel of experts in the field of diet and animal biology.

» Register for the webinar on September 28 at 8pm GMT,