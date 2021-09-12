Free webinar: Equine gastric ulcer diagnosis and management

Share











The diagnosis and management of gastric ulcers in horses will be discussed in a free webinar in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian.

Gastric ulcers can affect any horse at any age. Up to 90 percent of racehorses and 60 percent of show horses, as well as non-performance horses and even foals are affected by equine gastric ulcers.

In the webinar “Equine Gastric Ulcers: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Management Options”, board-certified equine internal medicine specialist Dr Phoebe Smith will discuss the steps for proper diagnosis and how to select and manage the best treatment options.

» Register for the webinar, on September 15 at 7pm (EST).

Smith, a veterinarian with Riviera Equine Internal Medicine and Consulting in California, was born and raised in Kentucky and graduated from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1997.

Following an internship at Alamo Pintado Equine Medical Center and residency training at UC Davis, she was board certified in equine internal medicine in 2003.

Smith has worked as an internist in both the private referral hospital and academic settings and serves on multiple committees for the AAEP and ACVIM.