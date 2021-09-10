Webinar: Learn the principles of equine movement

Share











The first online lecture demonstration in a new series from Horses Inside Out is on the principles of equine movement, and will look at how the skeleton and the spinal muscle chains contribute to movement.

In this unridden demonstration, viewers will learn how the skeleton and the spinal muscle chains contribute to movement. Horses Inside Out founder Gillian Higgins will examine the principles of good posture, the benefits of pole work and how the horse creates walk, trot, canter.

Tickets for each are £20, or £60 to attend the complete series of four, concluding in December. The day after the webinar, a link is sent to enable viewing for the next week.

Certificates of Participation will be issued after the webinar, which can contribute to participants’ BHS CPD. Contact gillian@horsesinsideout.com for more on this.

» Register for The principles of equine movement on September 15, at 7.30pm (BST).