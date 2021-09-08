Best vets recognised in equine award ceremony

Share











This year the recipients of awards from the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) were able to honoured in person during the organisation’s three-day congress.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, only two awards were presented last year, both virtually.

But this year, three winners had their time in the spotlight when they were recognised for their work in the equine veterinary profession. The awards were presented during the Congress in the main auditorium by BEVA President Lucy Grieve, on September 6.

The BEVA Equine Welfare Award was presented to Lode E A De Smet MRCVS. Originally from Belgium, Lode has been a partner at Gibson and Jones veterinary surgeons in Llanelli for the past 20 years. He has dedicated his time to improving equine welfare and undertakes the RSPCA equine welfare work in South Wales, and has dealt with more than 500 cases.

With many cases unfit to travel, Lode will happily take them home to provide further rehabilitation. His case work is often very long, hard, cold and stressful and he never complains. His friends and colleagues feel he is a truly deserving recipient of the BEVA Equine Welfare award.

The Equine Welfare award was sponsored by the Blue Cross and presented by David Catlow, the charity’s Director of Veterinary Clinical Services.

The BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award was presented to Gemma Pearson for the paper Difficult horses — prevalence, approaches to management of and understanding of how they develop by equine veterinarians (G Pearson, R Reardon, J Keen, N Waran), which was first published in the journal Equine Veterinary Education (EVE) in July 2020.

The award is given in memory of Richard Hartley, a founder member of BEVA and president from 1974 to 1975. It is awarded for evidence-based papers with direct clinical application and the prize is intended to support travel of the senior author and/or co-authors.

In 2020, the award was presented virtually by 2020 president Tim Mair, to April Lawson for her paper Application of an equine composite pain scale and its association with plasma adrenocorticotropic hormone concentrations and serum cortisol concentrations in horses with colic.

The Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was presented to Amie Wilson for the paper Equine influenza vaccination in the UK: Current practices may leave horses with suboptimal immunity (A Wilson, G Pinchbeck, R Dean, C McGowan), which was first published in the Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) in October 2020.

This award is given for the paper that best achieves the EVJ’s mission to publish articles that influence and improve clinical practice and/or add significantly to the scientific knowledge that underpins and supports veterinary medicine in relation to the horse. The award is made in recognition of Peter Rossdale’s immense contribution to BEVA and EVJ.

In 2020, the award was presented to Monica Venner for her paper Changing policy to treat foals with Rhodococcus equi pneumonia in the later course of disease decreases antimicrobial usage without increasing mortality rate.

Deidre Carson was awarded Honorary Membership of BEVA for her outstanding contribution to the profession. Carson has always played a vital support role, both as a clinician, an educator and as an advocate of wellbeing. She is very much an inspiring ambassador for the equine veterinary sector and is highly regarded by fellow vets and nurses as a colleague who cares both for individuals and for the profession as a whole.

One award remains to be decided. All clinical research presentations from general equine practice are eligible for the Sam Hignett Award. A continuous process of assessment will take place throughout the Clinical Research Sessions and the winner of the award will be announced by BEVA.