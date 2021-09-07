Vivaldos filly tops Oldenburg foal sale at $60K

Share











A filly foal fetched the highest price at the weekend’s 23rd Oldenburg Online Elite Foal Auction in Germany, with Victoria Woods selling for €36,500 ($NZ60,500; $US43,000).

The daughter of celebrated Oldenburg main premium winner Vivaldos was secured by buyers from The Netherlands.

Victoria Woods was bred by Johann Martens from Uplengen/Lower Saxony, from the mare Sonnenwolke (Bretton Woods – Sir Donnerhall I) who was also the dam of record foal Diamond Starlet (by Diamond Hit).

A US buyer paid the second top price of the sale and the highest price among the jumping foals, €21,000 ($NZ34,800; $US25,000) for Cherry Lady, by Cornet Obolensky.

Cherry Lady was bred by Jochen Willen from Löningen/Lower Saxony, from the mare Tanne II (Caretino – Landlord), a sister of the licensed Cooper van de Heffinck (1.60m with Olivier Philippaerts BEL), Cezaro by Cantus, Caesar van de Helle by Cantus, and the 1.60m jumper Quinault (Noora Forsten FIN).

Eleven of 29 foals sold will head abroad, with four to the USA and one each to Belgium, Dubai, Mexico, The Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain. The average price was about €10,200 ($NZ17,000; $US12,000) and a turnover of €296,000 ($NZ490,000; $US352,000).

Poland foal sale online for first time

Eighteen foals, two frozen embryos and a pregnancy were sold at the first online sale of the Baborówko Foal Sale in Poland at the weekend.

Top seller was Crazy In Love (Comme Il Faut x Casall), who was sold to France for €12,000. Crazy In Love was bred by Marek Wasiewicz of Stajnia Nowolipsk. The foal’s second dam is a sister to two 1.60m jumpers, and the damline has produced also Castello, gold medal winner at the Polish Championships with Aleksandra Lusina-Gołaś. Comme Il was retired at the weekend’s European Championships in Riesenbeck.

The next highest price fetched was €9500 for an implanted pregnancy by Baloubet du Rouet, from a daughter of a full sister to Kashmir van Schuttershof. Baloubet du Rouet sired two gold medallists from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games; All In and Indiana. Bids were received from buyers in the US, Italy and Poland, but it was the Polish buyer who prevailed.

The next highest price was fetched by Only Diamond (Emerald – Diarado – Carthago mare) who sold to Switzerland for €9250.

In total 15 foals, two frozen embryos and one pregnancy were sold for €133,000 with the average price nearly €7400. About 100 buyers from throughout Europe took part in the auction, with sold horses heading to new homes in Germany, Switzerland, France, Italy and Poland.

