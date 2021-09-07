New boss for Britain’s lead equine veterinary body

Share











Veterinarian Huw Griffiths has been appointed as President of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) for 2021-22, taking over the role from Lucy Grieve.

Griffiths is a clinical director and ambulatory vet at Liphook Equine Hospital. He graduated from the University of Liverpool in 2000. After some time at Auburn University in Alabama, USA he worked in Tipperary, based at the Kedrah Stud where he was primarily involved with sports horse breeding. He also spent time at Colorado State University in the US, learning embryo transfer techniques.

On his return to the UK he worked in ambulatory equine practice in Surrey before joining Liphook Equine Hospital in 2004. During his time as an ambulatory vet at Liphook Equine Hospital, Griffiths has continued to develop his interest in stud medicine, gaining a certificate in Equine Stud Medicine in 2016.

During his presidential year Griffiths is keen to champion the cause of vets to make sure they are healthy and happy while doing their job.

“BEVA is in a privileged, central position to interact with the entire industry to help achieve our fundamental objective – to look after and improve the welfare of the equines under our care,” Griffiths said.

“My mission is to support the wellbeing and mental health of our fantastic equine veterinary professionals, to help them do what they need to do; this way we can look after the welfare of horses even more effectively.”

BEVA junior vice-president David Rendle, a specialist in equine medicine, becomes President Elect and will take on the role for 2022-23.