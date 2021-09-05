Horse Sport Ireland appoints new CEO

Share











Horse Sport Ireland has a new CEO, with Dennis Duggan taking up the role in January 2022.

A native of Tipperary, Duggan is currently CEO of Macra Na Feirme, the rural youth association comprising 170 clubs across Ireland. He has a prolific background in the agriculture and business sector and brings a wealth of experience with him to take up the helm at Horse Sport Ireland. Duggan has an MBA from National University Galway.

Duggan said the foundations are in place at HSI with the current strategic plan to embark on a period of development and growth across equestrian sports and breeding.b

“Horse Sport Ireland, with its team of staff, board of directors, and affiliates, is an incredible organisation with huge potential. I look forward to leading the organisation on this journey as we embrace the challenges ahead and to working with all our partners and stakeholders on bringing our ambitious plans to fruition.”

Previously, Duggan worked with Shannon Development for six years, followed by the position of Senior Regional Development Executive with Enterprise Ireland encouraging and developing new agri-business start-ups.

HSI Acting Chair Mary Lambkin-Coyle said she believed Duggan would bring strong leadership and commercial acumen to help the sport horse industry “achieve our ambitious objectives” as laid out in its strategic plan.

“In particular, we will look to Denis to deliver our centre of excellence at Greenogue and to establish it as a vibrant headquarters for the industry hosting a comprehensive programme of education and research”.