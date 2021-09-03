Bid to develop eyedrop to treat the most common cause of blindness in horses

Share











Researchers in the United States are working to develop a new eyedrop they hope will prevent or treat equine recurrent uveitis, or moon blindness, the most common cause of blindness in horses.

Researchers with the University of Florida, backed by funding from the Grayson Jockey Club Foundation, aim to design an eye drop using a natural protein that helps to prevent pain and blindness associated with equine recurrent uveitis.

The work is being spearheaded by Dr Caryn Plummer, a professor in the college’s department of small animal clinical sciences, and Dr Joseph Larkin, an assistant professor of microbiology and cell science with the university’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.