Webinar: Sue Dyson on signs of lameness in horses

A webinar hosted by equine orthopaedic expert Dr Sue Dyson will aim to help riders to see the signs of lameness in their horses.

The webinar Recognising Behavioural Signs of Discomfort will focus on the Ridden Horse Pain Ethogram developed by Dyson, which aims to help riders identify signs of pain before it is too late to treat. It is the latest in series presented by HorseTribe, an initiative of equestrian festival HorseFest.

As prey animals, horses are programmed to show no sign of weakness or discomfort – the one who looks the weakest is the most vulnerable to predators.

So what about discomfort or weakness when we ride them? Do they cover that up too? Sue Dyson has spent many years researching just that. Her passion is to improve the welfare and comfort of horses by helping riders to notice and understand the subtle messages their horse gives during work. Her Ridden Horse Pain Ethogram (RHpE) (essentially a checklist) gives us all we need to know to do this ourselves.

During this interactive webinar, Sue will help us to understand:

What is the RHpE or Checklist

How it can be used by everyday riders

What to do if you identify unusual behaviours.

To take part in the webinar, first, join HorseTribe and then

» register for Recognising Behavioural Signs of Discomfort, on August 26, at 7.30pm GMT.

It is free to join HorseTribe, and each webinar is £5.95 and can be watched later on-demand at any time. Gold membership to HorseTribe is £5.95 a month, which gives access to all webinars for free.

Upcoming webinars are being presented by Fitness, performance and soft tissue specialist Dee So’oialo (Are you fit to ride?), and Independent Equine Nutritionist Donna Case (Tips for summer feeding). Later in the year webinars will be presented by equine cognition and learning expert Dr Andrew McLean, Dr Russell Guire of Centaur Biomechanics, equine behaviour specialist Justine Harrison, and master saddle fitter Poppy Webber.