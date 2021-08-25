Free webinar: Supporting equine mental wellbeing

Share











Summer’s final equine webinar in the popular series produced by World Horse Welfare is on Wednesday, August 25, with a focus on equine mental wellbeing with Dr Andrew McLean.

McLean, an internationally recognised rider, trainer, and coach, will review past, current, and future equine management and training practices and will guide viewers in how they can interact with their horses in a way that optimises their mental wellbeing.

His mission is to make riding and training horses safer, more effective, and more enjoyable for both horse and rider through the use of equitation science.

Following his presentation, McLean will be joined for a panel discussion by John Francome, former National Hunt Champion Jockey, television pundit, and author, and Caroline Heard, Assistant Manager at World Horse Welfare’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Among other topics, the discussion will cover the assessment of mental wellbeing in horses, the most common barriers to achieving it, and how we can all improve our horses’ quality of life.

» Register for the webinar, on August 25 at 8pm (GMT). The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session where viewers will have the chance to “ask the experts” any questions they may have. The webinar can also be viewed as a Facebook Live session.

The webinar series, held in conjunction with the University of Nottingham, has run monthly during the northern hemisphere summer.

More about the presenters

Dr Andrew McLean is a zoologist who specialises in training horses and elephants. He has also written numerous books and papers on the science and ethics of horse training. Among other positions, Andrew is CEO of Equitation Science International, a co-founder of the International Society for Equitation Science, a member of the Racing Victoria Welfare Advisory Board, and a Director of Pony Club Australia. Andrew has represented Australia in eventing, ridden to Grand Prix level in showjumping and dressage, and, in 2018, won the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) National Championships in tetrathlon (+35 years section). He also won numerous bareback races in Australia and New Zealand in the 1970s and 80s. In 2009, Andrew founded the Human-Elephant Learning Programs (H-ELP) not-for-profit company. The systematic approach to elephant training espoused by H-ELP is endorsed, continued and supported at government level in Nepal, India, Thailand, Myanmar and Laos.

John Francome is a former National Hunt Jockey who rode 1138 winners, becoming Champion Jockey seven times between 1976 and 1985. After retiring as a jockey, John went on to become a trainer, and he was a pundit on Channel 4 Racing for 27 years. In addition to his direct involvement with horses, John has written 20 fictional books about the world of racing. He is also outspoken on many issues relating to horse welfare, including the use of the whip.

Caroline Heard first joined World Horse Welfare 27 years ago as a volunteer at Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire. Since then, she has worked for World Horse Welfare in various capacities, including in their Campaigns department where she focused primarily on transport to slaughter and Project Romania. Between roles at World Horse Welfare, Caroline has completed a degree in equine science, worked as a nurse in an equine hospital and as a stud hand at Shadwell’s Nunnery Stud, and has nursed horses with grass sickness at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. Now back at Belwade Farm, Caroline is enjoying the hands-on welfare opportunities provided by her current position as Assistant Farm Manager.

University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, based in the UK, offers undergraduate and postgraduate courses in veterinary medicine, science, and research. A fundamental aspect of undergraduate teaching is an evidence-based approach to equine care and management, with a particular emphasis on handling techniques that promote good equine mental wellbeing in a veterinary environment.