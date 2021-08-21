Oldenburg foal Der Hit proves a real hit, at €80,000

Share











A Oldenburg colt has topped the 22nd Elite Foal Auction held recently in Vechta, selling to a German buyer for €80,000.

Der Hit (Dynamic Dream – Fürst Romancier – Sandro Hit) was bred by Marion Menck from Großderschau, Brandenburg, and sold to a stallion owner in Lower Saxony. Der Hit’s granddam S-Warthe M is the sister of the licensed Grand Prix star Santa Cruz (by Sandro Hit) under Heike Hamel. His dam line is from the stallion Landgraf I by Ladykiller xx.

Artist Vermeer (Vitalis – Fürstenball – Donnerhall), bred by Dr Rolf-Peter Schulze, Tiddische, Lower Saxony, was the next highest priced, selling to Britain for €61,000. His dam Fine Lady is sister to the licensed Sandig, by Sandro Hit.

Among the jumping foals, the filly Copacabana (Comme il faut – Carrico – Lavallo), bred by Alfred Herbig from Donnersdorf, Bavaria, sold for €32,000 to a stud in Lower Saxony. Sire Comme il faut is one of the most successful stallions in the world under Marcus Ehning.

The next highest-priced jumping foal was Chicago Blue (Chacco-Blue – Carthago – Landfriese II), bred by Jochen Willen from Löningen, Lower Saxony. The colt changed hands for €26,000 to a showjumping stable in Sweden.

Fourteen of the 57 foals sold are departing Germany, with five going to Britain, three to Hungary, two each to Denmark and Sweden, and one each to Luxembourg and Austria. Total turnover of the sale was €1,009,000, and the average price was about €17,700.