One-eyed, super-cute pony Doughnut seeking a new home

A sweet pony named Doughnut is looking for a new home where he can hang out with equines his own age.

Doughnut had been on loan from the Blue Cross animal rehoming centre in Rolleston in Britain, but returned to the charity in January. On his return Doughnut, 21, was diagnosed with some cancerous cells in his right eye necessitating the removal of the eye. It has healed well and Doughnut has adapted comfortably to having just one eye.

Standing just 11.2hh, the native pony is good to catch, groom and lead and is looking for an experienced home that can manage his Cushing’s disease and laminitis. He needs restricted grazing all year round to keep him well.

“Doughnut is a lovely pony who loves company,″ said Blue Cross Rehoming Co-ordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson.

“He is good with herd environments and once settled could be left alone for short periods of time. He deserves a home where he is loved and can meet some new friends.″

Visit Blue Cross to find out more about Doughnut, and other horses and cats at Rolleston looking for a new home. If rehoming isn’t an option, donations towards their care are always welcome, or support such as fundraising, bequests, and volunteering.