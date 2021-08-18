Aachen horse show goes paperless in new sustainability initiative

Share











Gone are the days of circling your favourites and filling in results on a horse show schedule — at least at this year’s World Equestrian Festival at Aachen.

The show at the Aachen Soers from September 10 to 19 is going paperless and is dispensing with printed starter and result lists, taking a further step towards increased sustainability.

Both the starter and result lists will be available in digital form, either in the free CHIO Aachen app or via a QR code that can be scanned.

Frank Kemperman, Chairman of the organisers, the Aachen-Laurensberger Rennverein e.V. (ALRV), said most people were familiar with scanning QR codes, and anyone who visits the CHIO should have the app on their phone.

The starting lists feature live scoring that is automatically produced and is thus always up-to-date. The show’s programme will also be exclusively offered in digital format for the first time this year, and will be able to be browsed online as a flip book via the website or the app or it can be downloaded as a PDF.

Kemperman sees a further advantage from the show dispensing with printed copies: “As such, the lists no longer have to be distributed, which means that significantly fewer contact situations arise, which is an important factor during these Corona-stricken times.”

No printed lists or press releases will be available in the Press Centre, either. Through these measures, tens of thousands of paper printouts will become superfluous.

The “CHIO Aachen Media Guide” has exclusively been available to the accredited journalists in digital form for several years, “which has gone down very well”, Kemperman said.

ALRV president Stefanie Peters said organisers had also drafted a revised concept on recycling and the avoidance of waste. “Taking a responsible attitude towards the environment is more important than ever; we are absolutely committed to sustainability,” Peters said.

Kemperman explained that these measures included the provision of containers for collecting bottles, the obligation for caterers and exhibitors to avoid the use of plastic, a complete ban on plastic bags, the use of plastic-free crockery, and a waste separation concept. He said many further individual measures, “come together to form a holistic approach” for the show.

