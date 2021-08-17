$60K for new horse rehoming initiatives

Share











A $60,000 grant is to spearhead two new programmes that aim to reduce the number of horses ending up in the wrong hands.

The grant to the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) from the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) will be used to help owners find the best next steps for their horses.

KHS President and CEO Lori Redmon said most horses go through multiple owners over the course of their long lifespans.

“Often the reason for rehoming them has nothing to do with the horse and everything to do with the changing lifestyles of their families. Owners age, kids grow up and families move, which means many horses will need new homes.

“Owners want the best for their horses, but unfortunately, horses often fall through the cracks.”

Regardless of the reason, the KHS’s Horses Welcome Initiative wants to change this by helping owners find the best possible outlets for their horses. The initiative is composed of two programmes:

With Best Hoof Forward, owners can bring their horse to KHS’s Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky for assessment. The KHS team will provide a professional riding and handling evaluation, take attractive photos and videos that show the horse’s best attributes, and recommend reputable sales outlets so that owners can better market their horses.

The Open Pastures program is for owners who prefer to surrender their horse to KHS. KHS will take in the horse, provide an assessment and offer placement through their adoption program or one of their trusted equine partner agencies. Often transportation can be provided within a certain radius of the farm.

Dr Emily Weiss, vice-president of ASPCA Equine Welfare, said the KHS continued to make great strides in improving equine welfare in Kentucky, and the ASPCA was proud to partner with the society. “We are pleased to support them in removing barriers for horse owners to access judgement-free support so they can further assist the horses in their community moving forward.”

» For more information on the new programmes, contact the KHS Equine C.A.R.E. Program at 502-272-1068 or horses@kyhumane.org.