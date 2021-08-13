“Farm favourite” rescue pony homeward bound as charity prepares to reopen

Share











The pony who made headlines after being rescued with horrific haltering injuries in 2019 is on his way to a new home.

Moses was taken into the care of World Horse Welfare in October 2019. His progress from the sorry sight he was when first found, to the happy, healthy young horse ready to begin the next stage in his life has been documented in a short film.

The handsome and cheeky black and white pony was also chosen as the cover star of World Horse Welfare’s campaign “Sponsor a Stableyard”, and he is a favourite with staff, says Zoe Clifford, Centre Promotion Officer at Penny Farm.

“Moses is a real farm favourite and his cheeky personality has really been able to shine through as he has recovered.

“Rehoming is our ultimate hope for all the horses and ponies that come into our care and being able to see the transformations that they can go through is amazing,” Clifford says.

The charity’s four Rescue and Rehoming Centres in Aberdeenshire, Lancashire, Norfolk and Somerset are scheduled to reopen on August 18 after being closed to the public for more than a year. A new ticket booking system has been launched to manage the numbers of people visiting and to keep both staff and visitors safe.

Staff are excited to finally get back to normal and welcome visitors back. Hall Farm in Norfolk has a new ‘Bugingham Palace’ to show visitors, and its Feed Bucket Coffee Shop will be back.

At Glenda Spooner Farm in Somerset, there are many new foals frolicking in the fields, and some exciting events are planned.

Clifford said rehabbing horses takes time and money, “and as we are finally able to reopen to the public we want everyone to know that they can help support their local World Horse Welfare stableyard in different ways – and Sponsor a Stableyard is one of them”.

Even while the charity’s visitor centres have been closed because of the pandemic, staff at the farms have continued to take in, care for and rehabilitate horses such as Moses. Recovery and rehabilitation can take some time before the horses and ponies are healthy and ready to be rehomed and some, like Moses, need to be cared for in the stableyards at the charity’s four farms over many months.

With the impact of Covid-19 causing a 20% decline in income the charity is introducing a small charge for visiting the centres at Hall Farm, Belwade Farm and Glenda Spooner Farm to help support the visitor facilities. The charge for a general visit is £3 each, with children under 5 free. Entry to Penny Farm remains free, but tickets still need to be pre-booked.

“We said that there would be celebrations here when we finally reopened, and after having to reschedule a number of times we really are going to mark the occasion,” Clifford said.