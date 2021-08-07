National honour for Canadian equine veterinary researcher

Share











Ontario veterinarian Scott Weese has been honoured with the inaugural Outstanding Achievement Award from the Canadian Medical Veterinary Association (CVMA).

Weese has been lauded for his integral role in helping communicate information to veterinary teams during the Covid-19 pandemic. He hosted 15 of the CVMA’s Veterinary Townhall Webinars – Navigating through Covid-19, and also answered countless queries and provided much sought-after guidance in clinic operations and practical applications.

Earlier this year, Weese received the 2021 Award of Merit from the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association (OVMA) in recognition of his work supporting the region’s vets during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has offered evidence-based advice on the susceptibility of animals to SARS-CoV-2, the potential for disease spread between animals and people, and how to modify front-line veterinary care to ensure the safety of animals, workers and clients.

Weese, an expert in infectious disease at the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College (OVC), who has led studies into gut health in horses, is a professor at OVC, the director of Guelph’s Centre for Public Health and Zoonoses and a veterinary internal medicine specialist in the Department of Pathobiology, Chief of Infection Control at the OVC’s Health Sciences Centre, and is a member of the Tripartite Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance.

Weese graduated from the Ontario Veterinary College with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and spent time in private practice before completing a large animal internal medicine residency and Doctor of Veterinary Science graduate program.

He is a veterinary internist, a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine, a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, and has an active research program focusing on infectious diseases, particularly those that can be transmitted between animals and people.

Weese lives outside of Guelph, Ontario with his family and a collection of pets, including a dog, cats, fish, and occasionally small livestock.