Changes aplenty to team lineups for Tokyo 2020 showjumping

Share











Fifteen of the 19 teams vying for the team showjumping medals at Tokyo 2020 have made changes, bringing in reserve or alternate horses and riders.

The teams representing Japan, The Netherlands, Israel, and Sweden remain unchanged.

Further changes may be made before the competition begins, with the team qualifier tonight, August 6, followed by the final on Saturday night, August 7.

All horses presented at Thursday night’s second Jumping Horse Inspection were accepted.

Teams will consist of three athlete/horse combinations with all three scores counting for the result. All teams will start on a zero score. Disqualification of one combination will result in the disqualification of their entire team.

Team scores will be decided by adding the penalties incurred by all three team members. Athletes who withdraw, are eliminated or retire from the competition will not be given a score and their team will be placed according to the combined scores of the remaining two team members. Three-member teams will be placed ahead of teams of two.

The competition will begin at 5pm local time and the best 10 teams, including those tied for 10th place, will qualify for Saturday night’s Jumping Team Final.

» Starting lineup

The order of go is:

1, Czech Republic

2, China

3, Japan

4, Israel

5, Mexico

6, Argentina

7, Morocco

8, New Zealand

9, Ireland

10, Egypt

11, France

12, Sweden

13, USA

14, Great Britain

15, Brazil

16, Switzerland

17, Belgium

18, Germany

19, The Netherlands

The changes are: