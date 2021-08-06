Changes aplenty to team lineups for Tokyo 2020 showjumping
Fifteen of the 19 teams vying for the team showjumping medals at Tokyo 2020 have made changes, bringing in reserve or alternate horses and riders.
The teams representing Japan, The Netherlands, Israel, and Sweden remain unchanged.
Further changes may be made before the competition begins, with the team qualifier tonight, August 6, followed by the final on Saturday night, August 7.
All horses presented at Thursday night’s second Jumping Horse Inspection were accepted.
Teams will consist of three athlete/horse combinations with all three scores counting for the result. All teams will start on a zero score. Disqualification of one combination will result in the disqualification of their entire team.
Team scores will be decided by adding the penalties incurred by all three team members. Athletes who withdraw, are eliminated or retire from the competition will not be given a score and their team will be placed according to the combined scores of the remaining two team members. Three-member teams will be placed ahead of teams of two.
The competition will begin at 5pm local time and the best 10 teams, including those tied for 10th place, will qualify for Saturday night’s Jumping Team Final.
The order of go is:
- 1, Czech Republic
- 2, China
- 3, Japan
- 4, Israel
- 5, Mexico
- 6, Argentina
- 7, Morocco
- 8, New Zealand
- 9, Ireland
- 10, Egypt
- 11, France
- 12, Sweden
- 13, USA
- 14, Great Britain
- 15, Brazil
- 16, Switzerland
- 17, Belgium
- 18, Germany
- 19, The Netherlands
The changes are:
- Argentina, Fabian Sejanes is out and Matias Albarracin comes in
- Belgium, Niels Bruynseels is out and Pieter Devos comes in
- Brazil, Yuri Mansur is out and Pedro Veniss comes in
- China, You Zhang is out and Yaofeng Li comes in
- Czech Republic, Kamil Papousek is out and Ondrej Zvara comes in
- Egypt, Abdel Said is out and Mohamed Talaat comes in
- France, Mathieu Billot is out and Simon Delestre comes in
- Great Britain, Scott Brash is out, his horse was withdrawn and therefore not presented, Holly Smith comes in
- Germany, Christian Kukuk is out and Maurice Tebbel comes in
- Ireland, Cian O’Connor is out, his horse was withdrawn and therefore not presented, Shane Sweetnam comes in
- Morocco, Ali Ahrach’s horse USA de Riverland is out and will be replaced by Golden Lady
- Mexico, Manuel Gonzalez Dufrane is out and Patricia Pasquel comes in
- New Zealand, Uma O’Neill is out and Tom Tarver-Priebe comes in
- Switzerland, Beat Mandli is out and Bryan Balsiger comes in
- USA, Kent Farrington is out and McLain Ward comes in