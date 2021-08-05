Podcast on equine cloning free to watch or download

Share











The latest offering from The Pony Podcast is a free podcast on equine cloning.

Lucy Morgan from Gemini Genetics joins Alex van Randwyck and Tess Bishop — the Pony Podcast team — for “All In The Genes”, and will talk about cloning, how it works, why you’d do it, and its use in rare breed preservation and sport horse breeding.

“This was a big episode for our resident Biology Nerd but I think we kept it in check and didn’t go too science-heavy,” Alex and Tess say; “you guys be the judge”.

Launched in 2018, Gemini Genetics is one of the UK’s first animal tissue banks. Working with US-based cloning company Viagen, it offers tissue and cell preservation services for genetic banking purposes, including animal cloning.

The podcast is free to listen or download.