Podcast on equine cloning free to watch or download

Eight cloned polo pony weanlings derived from the same mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) line, born in August, September and October 2016. Image: Olivera, Rosie & Moro et al; (CC 4.0)

The latest offering from The Pony Podcast is a free podcast on equine cloning.

Lucy Morgan from Gemini Genetics joins Alex van Randwyck and Tess Bishop  — the Pony Podcast team — for “All In The Genes”, and will talk about cloning, how it works, why you’d do it, and its use in rare breed preservation and sport horse breeding.

“This was a big episode for our resident Biology Nerd but I think we kept it in check and didn’t go too science-heavy,” Alex and Tess say; “you guys be the judge”.

Launched in 2018, Gemini Genetics is one of the UK’s first animal tissue banks. Working with US-based cloning company Viagen, it offers tissue and cell preservation services for genetic banking purposes, including animal cloning.

The podcast is free to listen or download.

