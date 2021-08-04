Surprises galore in Tokyo 2020 Olympic jumping qualifier

Share











Britain’s Ben Maher produced the fastest round of Tuesday night’s individual showjumping qualifier at Tokyo 2020 with Explosion W, and has the best of the draw for the final.

Only 30 of the 73 starters could qualify for the Individual medal-decider, and 14-fence challenge was tough, with only 25 going through clear and within the time. Four of the final five qualifiers each had a time fault, and the 30th qualifier, New Zealand’s Daniel Meech on Cinca 3, notching two.

The colour and creativity of Santiago Varela’s course was nothing short of spectacular, with many horses finding the atmosphere electrifying and the fabulous course of fences more than mesmerising.

The was a big roar of approval when Japan’s Daisuke Fukushima produced the first clear of the competition when seventh to go with Chanyon, and the host nation were hugely impressive when all three of their riders made the cut to the Individual showdown. Other nations who also have three riders through are Belgium, Great Britain, Ireland and Sweden while Fuchs will be joined by Swiss compatriot Beat Mandli and both Egypt and The Netherlands will also have two representatives.

There were four eliminations and four retirements during the competition, with the turn to the white vertical at fence 10 proving costly for several riders, the large Sumo Wrestler holding up the left-hand wing possibly something of a distraction.

Penelope Leprevost, a member of the gold medal winning French team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, was one of its victims when Vancouver de Lanlore had a run-out. “I was trying to relax the horse on the turn and he was maybe surprised when he found himself so close to the vertical,” she said.

The only French rider through is Nicolas Delmotte with Urvoso du Roch but for the USA the course was a bit of a shock. The side of Jessica Springsteen, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut were expected to be major players but none of them have qualified for the next stage of the Individual competition.

As Farrington said, “a harsh reality of our sport is one rail down and you’re out. In the new format tonight it was all or nothing and unfortunately for the American team right now it’s nothing.”

But American audiences can cheer for former US rider Ashlee Bond, who will ride Donatello 141 in the final, representing Israel. Bond became an Israeli citizen in 2018.

Second-fastest of the night was Ireland’s Darragh Kenny riding Cartello. “Not a lot of people know the horse — this is only my sixth FEI show with him, I’ve only had him since May. This week will be a big ask. But he feels up to it and we’ve had a great start,” he said.

Switzerland’s Martin Fuchs was partnering his superstar Clooney who carried him to Individual glory at the European Championships in Rotterdam two years ago, and he found the opening competition a big test.

“The course itself wasn’t super tricky but what makes it difficult is that it’s the Olympic Games, the pressure is there. I think now we have the most difficult round of the week behind us,” Fuchs said.

“I was feeling a little nervous Sunday and Monday night, and yesterday I had a good talk with the sports psychologist for the Swiss team and he really helped me to ease the feeling a bit. I told him I’ve never had this feeling before, being nervous, it’s totally new to me. He gave me a few small but good advice and it helped me a lot.”

The individual final – which decides the medals – takes place tonight at 7pm local time and will run in reverse order of merit based on how they qualified. Ben Maher and Explosion W were fastest of the clears in a time of 81.43, so will be the final combination to jump for gold. Combinations start on zero.

