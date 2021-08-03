Oldies but goodies: Senior equine supermodels sought for ad campaign

Share











A British feed company is on the lookout for equine supermodels with a few miles under their belts to star in its winter digital advertising campaign.

The successful horses will be featured in digital advertising by Spillers, and there’s a bag of special senior feed in it for the chosen horses.

The contest is open to the end of the month to horses fed Spillers feeds. The feed manufacturer has been involved with numerous senior research collaborations over many years, bringing together world-leading equine veterinary, nutrition and research experts interested in working on aspects of nutrition and the older horse.

Entrants need to send high-resolution pictures of their horse, and photographs must include a senior horse that is fed at least one Spillers product as part of their main diet.

“We are wholly committed to undertaking work that helps support the wellbeing, performance and longevity of senior horses”, said Clare Barfoot RNutr, Marketing and Research and Development Director at Mars Horsecare UK, home of the Spillers brand.

“Our new senior super-model will be able to help us with this mission by being an exciting new digital face for our senior range. We can’t wait to see all your gorgeous senior entries – we are sure it’s going to be a real challenge to choose the winners.”

Defining what is “old” in the horse world is up to the individual — it used to be that horses were considered ‘aged’ at 15 years. But these days horses and ponies can often stay in work and show no outward signs of aging until well into their 20s.

