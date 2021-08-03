Girl power! Julia Krajewski makes history with Tokyo 2020 Olympic eventing gold

Share











Germany’s Julia Krajewski has entered the equestrian record books as the very first female athlete to win the Individual Olympic eventing gold medal.

Last to go riding Amande De B’neville, Krajewski held her nerve to deliver a fabulous round to take the top step of the podium and her place in equestrian history, ahead of Britain’s Tom McEwen in silver and Australia’s Andrew Hoy in bronze.



When the Games last took place in Tokyo back in 1964 the USA’s Lana du Pont was the first woman to compete in the three-day event, so female firsts and the Tokyo Olympics seem to be intrinsically linked.

Hoy’s result is nothing short of sensational because the three-time team gold medallist has a staggering record of participation at eight Olympic Games dating all the way back to Los Angeles in 1984. He was only 25 years old back then, and today at the age of 62 he’s as competitive as ever.

The Individual finale was truly gripping as the top-25 slogged it out. Japan’s Kazuma Tomoto collected just 0.4 penalties when seventh-last to go with Vinci de la Vigne, and when France’s Christopher Six faulted at the last of the triple combination on the new course Tomoto began to move up the order. He ultimately finished in fourth place, just 2.3 penalties behind Hoy.

Laura Collett’s bay gelding London 52 left the last two fences on the floor but when Hoy followed with a clear the top three had absolutely no breathing space. McEwen and Toledo De Kerser didn’t need any when executing yet another regal tour of the track but Townend’s luck ran out, his 4.8 penalties pushing him off the podium. But team gold for Britain earlier in the day was an excellent consolation prize.

Last in, Krajewski could have been completely overwhelmed but went clear on mare she calls Mandy.

The 32-year-old rider who is based in Warendorf, Germany has had a really tough year, beginning with the passing of her father and then having to retire her top horse Samurai du Thot after he had his eye removed because of a lingering infection. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games seemed an impossible target after that, but when Amande De B’neville won the CCI4* in Saumur, France and the pair took bronze at the German Championships in the spring, then suddenly the horizon was completely altered. And now she finds herself an Olympic champion.

“It’s the stuff that movies are made of, and yes I cried, because I was thinking of my family and my father and basically everyone who has been behind me. This is very much a fairytale finish for me,” she said.

“I won my first pony title 20 years ago and since then it’s been a roller-coaster really. It’s quite unreal. Going in last tonight I wasn’t thinking about Olympic gold. I said we’re going to do a great round like jumping at home and that is all.”

Silver medallist McEwen is 30 years of age and looks set on a long road of further success, while Andrew Hoy was keen to declare that he’s not hanging up his boots anytime soon. He had already collected team silver earlier in the evening.

“When I started in the sport I was really proud of being the youngest person in the team and now it’s just an absolute joy that I’m still here and so healthy,” Hoy said.

“When people meet me in the Olympic Village they say, you are an official, are you? And they look a bit surprised when I say ‘no, I’m an athlete’!”

Vassily de Lassos was produced by Tom Carlile. “We got the horse on May 13, 2017, the day Steffi and I got married, so an easy day to remember. It’s an absolute joy to work with him every day, every day he puts a smile on my face.

“We’ve got the most wonderful relationship, this horse and myself.”

Hoy has enjoyed these Games as much as any and was full of praise for the organisation. “Without doubt the Japanese people, the country of Japan and the city of Tokyo deserve the biggest gold medal for putting these Games on. The effort they’ve gone to is incredible, and it’s a privilege to be here,” he said.

» Results