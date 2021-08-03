Izzy Taylor takes out British National Eventing Champs

Share











Izzy Taylor has taken out the British National Eventing Championship with her win in the CCI4*-S Burgham International Horse Trials in Northumberland at the weekend.

Riding her own and Mark Sartori’s 10-year-old Monkeying Around, Taylor finished on her dressage score of 22.3. She was second after dressage to Sarah Bullimore, who scored a Burgham record of 19.6 on Corouet but tipped one showjumping rail and finished runner-up. Kitty King finished third on Cristal Fontaine.

Joint-owner Mark Sartori is a trustee of Great Ormond Street Hospital, and Taylor now donates all her rosettes to Great Ormond Street.

Taylor said Burgham was one of her favourite events, and she said she was honoured to be British Open Champion. Taylor brought eight other horses to the event.

“Monkeying Around is a very, very good horse who has been a consistent winner for a long time,” Taylor said. “He genuinely finds all three phases easy, and can both really stretch out and gallop and shorten up and adjust very easily.

Taylor had a very good weekend, with several other placings including second and third in the CCI-S 2*, riding SBH Big Wall and Jaeger Master.

Burgham stepped in to host the British National Championships, following the cancellation of the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. The Burgham International Horse Trials were sponsored for the first time by Jonathan and Lexi Hambro’s Hambro Sport Horses. It has been run with one eye on the eventing competition at the Tokyo Olympics — all three of Britain’s team horses have competed at Burgham in recent years; Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class won the CCI4*S class in 2018 and 2020.

Polly Stockton won the British Intermediate Championship for the first time since 2008 on Kate Willis’ 11-year-old Chicko. The pair added nothing to their dressage mark of 31.9 in the open intermediate class, seeing off second-placed Sasha Hargreaves and Woodlands Be Daring by 2.7 penalties, with Dan Jocelyn and Duke of Champions third on 34.70.

“He’s just a dude — a really cool horse,” said Stockton, who found Chicko in Cheshire-based Dutch event rider Andrew Heffernan’s yard after her lorry broke down at Somerford in the autumn of 2018.

“He’s a rosette winner — Mr Consistent. He’s a machine, but I haven’t been able to go quick on him, and I said to his owner, Kate, that I would really try today to go quicker!”

They are now targeting the CCI4*-L at Blenheim in mid-September.

Stockton also won a BE100 class on Cooley Flash Back.

The prestigious British Novice Championship went to Kitty King and Adrian Sweet’s MHS Monbeg Junior. King, for whom it was a first national championship title, was another who completed on her dressage score, this time of 29.4, on the Quidam Junior-sired seven-year-old.

“I am absolutely delighted,” said Kitty. “He didn’t start eventing until July last year; he’s a very impressive horse, a very kind and gentle soul who is just big and weak and who now needs time to consolidate at this level.”

Izzy Taylor took second and third places on Hathaway Whole Lotta Love and Cooley On The Cards.

Gemma Tattersall’s victory in the Holme Dodsworth Metals CCI2*-S on Djakota EB was her second of the week.

The West Sussex-based rider had captured a section of the Howard Russell Ltd CCI3*-S on Friday with Flash Cooley — who, like Djakota EB, is owned by Pru Dawes.

Djakota EB, a Dutch-bred 13-year-old, had been second after dressage behind Izzy Taylor and SBH Big Wall. But he was faster across country and added nothing to his dressage mark of 24.6, while six-year-old SBH Big Wall accrued a couple of time penalties and dropped to second.

Tattersall has taken over the ride on Djakota EB from a pupil. “I think Burgham is a good hunting ground for me! I’ve been here twice, and the first time I won the CCI4*-S on Chico Bella P [in 2015] and I think I was third on [her World Equestrian Games team gold medallist ]Arctic Soul, and this weekend I’ve had two wins and also two horses in the top 10.”

Izzy Taylor took third place on Jaeger Master.

The British Restricted Novice Championship on Sunday was won by Rio Hall aboard the nine-year-old Jack Of Diamonds mare Gorsehill Jewel. They finished on their dressage score of 29.1, and also third place with Georgie Girl. In between Rio’s two rides, Katy Mousdale snatched second spot on I’m The One.

“I’m absolutely gob-smacked — it’s amazing,” said Hall, 23, who is studying for a Masters in International Business at the University of Chester.

“All weekend both horses have tried their little hearts out for me. Jewel produced the best test she has ever done, showjumped unbelievably well and then, across country, I couldn’t fault her – she gave me the best round of my life. I’m speechless!”