British team claims eventing gold at Tokyo 2020

Britain has won the gold medal for eventing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the team of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen finishing with just over three rails in hand from Australia, with France taking the bronze by the narrowest of margins.

Despite a couple of dropped rails, the British team finished well ahead on 86.3 with the Australian team of Kevin McNab, Shane Rose, and Andrew Hoy in silver medal position with 100.2 and defending champions France (Nicolas Touzaint, Karim Laghouag and Christopher Six) taking the bronze with 101.5.

Germany finished fourth with 114.2, just ahead of New Zealand with 116.4.

The top 25 qualifiers in the team final will battle it out for the individual medals later tonight.

Germany’s Julia Krajewski is leading the individual rankings on Amande De B’neville with 25.6, just ahead of Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class (27.6), followed by Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser (28.9), and Australia’s Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos (29.6).

Britain’s Laura Collett is fifth with London 52 (29.8), ahead of French team member Christopher Six and Totem de Brecy (31.2).

Japanese rider Kazuma Tomoto had a rail down on Vinci de la Vigne to end the day on 31.5 and in seventh place, ahead of Germany’s Michael Jung with Chipmunk on 32.1



