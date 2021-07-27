Webinar series to explore equine movement and anatomy

Share











From September, Horses Inside Out is offering a series of four online lecture demonstrations, each aimed at those who are interested in learning more about equine anatomy and biomechanics.

In the webinars, Horses Inside Out founder Gillian Higgins will discuss in detail a different subject each month. Each episode will last for between one and two hours and is packed full of easy-to-understand information as well as practical in-hand and ridden exercises, tips and techniques.

Horses Inside Out gives riders, coaches, therapists and those interested in discovering more about horses, a fascinating insight into equine locomotion, training, management and welfare from an anatomical perspective.

The first episode is on the principles of equine movement. In this unridden demonstration, viewers will learn how the skeleton and the spinal muscle chains contribute to movement. The principles of good posture, the benefits of polework and how the horse creates walk, trot and canter will also be explored.

Each episode starts at 7.30pm (BST). Tickets for each are £20, or £60 to attend the complete series.

» Register for the webinars

The webinars are:

September 15 – Episode 1: The principles of equine movement

October 6 – Episode 2: Riding from the anatomical perspective

November 3 – Episode 3: Dressage dissected