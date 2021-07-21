Brisbane, Australia to host 2032 Olympic Games

Share











Brisbane on Australia’s Gold Coast has been named as the host city for the 2032 Summer Olympic Games, beating out Ahmedabad (India), Jakarta (Indonesia) and Doha (Qatar).

Brisbane received 72 yes and 5 no votes from 77 valid votes in a secret ballot at the International Olympic Committee’s 138th Session in Tokyo today.

It will be the third Olympic Games to be held in Australia after the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Victoria, and the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, New South Wales.

In a feasibility study for the Brisbane bid, it was noted that 80 percent of the venues needed already existed across the southeast, with others predicted to be constructed before 2032 in line with community needs. Early indications are that Brisbane would host 21 Olympic venues, with five each on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, and seven in the South East Queensland region.

Equestrian events were planned to take place at the Brisbane Showgrounds, with eventing’s cross-country phase at nearby Victoria Park.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the Brisbane 2032 vision and Games plan fitted into long-term regional and national strategies for social and economic development in Queensland and Australia.

“We encourage Olympic Games projects which are sustainable and economically responsible, which deliver the best possible Games experience for athletes and fans, and which leave solid legacies for local communities.

“Today’s vote is a vote of trust that Brisbane and Queensland will stage magnificent Olympic and Paralympic Games 2032. We have heard a lot of positive feedback from IOC Members and International Federations in the past few months,” Bach said.

Brisbane 2032 is the first future host to have been elected under, and to have fully benefited from, the new flexible approach to electing Olympic hosts. The reforms enable the IOC to work in partnership with cities, regions and countries, to encourage Olympic projects which use a high percentage of existing and temporary venues, which align with long-term development plans, and which have a strong vision for sports and local communities.

“This new approach is lighter, more collaborative, more compact, and has a positive impact. Now we always have a significant pool of Interested Parties for 2036, and even for 2040, which is almost 20 years from now. I can’t remember that we have ever been in such a favourable position 20 years before an Olympic Games,” Bach said.

“We enter Tokyo 2020 with full confidence for the future of the Olympic Movement.”

Prime Minister of Australia, the Honourable Scott Morrison MP, said the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Queensland would “forge an enduring legacy” for the nation.

“I am proud of Australia, proud of Queensland and proud of our team that secured this win for our country. We believe in this bid. We know it’s a huge opportunity for our nation, just like the Melbourne Games in 1956 and the Sydney Olympics in 2000.”

Early reports indicate that Brisbane 2032 has spent about 80 per cent less than the average candidate city budget for the Games in 2020, 2024 and 2028. This will be confirmed in due course by audited accounts – a requirement of the election process. An Organising Committee for the Olympic Games (OCOG) will be formed in the coming months.

The Games are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2032,