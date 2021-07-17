Wildlife specialist adds voice to plight of Onaqui mustangs

Share











Wildlife ecologist Craig Downer will feature in a live presentation on the Onaqui mustang roundup by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the US.

Utah’s Onaqui wild horses are to be rounded up by helicopters, with the BLM intending to sell 400 of the horses.

The presentation is at 10am PST on Saturday, July 17 on the Facebook feed of the Jane Unchained News Network, an advocate for environmental conservation. It is part of the network’s “Action Hour”, a talk show that discusses environmental conservation.

Downer will outline what is happening to Utah’s wild horses and what those interested can do to add their voice to the topic, and help prevent future herd “culling”.