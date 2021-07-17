Free webinar: ICSI in horse breeding

Share











A free webinar on ICSI − intracytoplasmic sperm injection − will take viewers behind the scenes of the world-leading ICSI laboratory Avantea in Italy.

ICSI is the delicate manipulation used to inject a sperm cell into an oocyte. It was first performed in 2017.

In the webinar, host Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services will talk with Professor Cesare Galli, who founded Avantea with Dr Giovanna Lazzari. Tullis will also discuss the future of ICSI and its applications with Dr James Crabtree, Dr Kaatje Ducheyne, Dr Niamh Lewis, Edward Matson and Dr Steve Troup, from sponsor CooperSurgical.

Cesare Galli is a leader in the equine reproduction field. After graduating in Veterinary Medicine at the University of Milan, he carried out a post-doctoral degree in Cambridge in Britain where he developed numerous scientific interests in reproductive biotechnologies. These ranged from in vitro embryo production to embryo manipulation and animal cloning by somatic cell nuclear transfer in species such as cattle, horses and pigs, and the creation of animal models for biomedical research.

Galli was behind the first cloning of an adult bull in 1999, and the first horse clone in 2003. In 2008 he received the ICAR Simmet Award for Animal Reproduction following his important scientific contributions. Galli is the author of more than 180 publications in international scientific journals

» Register for the webinar, on August 5 at 7pm (GMT)