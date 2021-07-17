Training accident claims life of US eventer Annie Goodwin

Share











An eventing rider in South Carolina in the US has died during a school session over a training level obstacle at a property in Aiken.

Annie Goodwin, 32, was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center following the accident at Stable View Farm on July 14 but succumbed to her injuries.

A statement from Stable View said the horse was uninjured. No other information about the nature of the accident has been released.

Stable View has closed for two weeks.

Goodwin grew up in Wyoming on the working cattle ranch Rafter Y in Banner. She walked her first Kentucky Three-Day-Event cross-country at the age of five, and took part in her first event at six. During high school, she enjoyed team sports such as volleyball, soccer and basketball.

After two years at Northern Arizona University, Goodwin decided to dedicate herself to eventing, and in 2013 bought Fedarman B from The Netherlands and based herself in Aiken, South Carolina. She named her operation Rafter Y South.

Goodwin worked for hunter-jumper rider Daniel Geitner for a time, before striking out on her own as a trainer, bringing on and selling young horses.

She had brought Dutch warmblood Fedarman B up to 4-star level, and had taken Mettraise, a thoroughbred mare, up to 3-star level last August. In April, Goodwin and Fedarman B were sixth at the CCI4*-S at the Kentucky Horse Park.

In 2018, Goodwin and Federman B won the prestigious Bromont CCI2*-L in Canada. In 2019 they won the CCI3*-S at Fair Hill International, following up with a fourth place finish at Bromont CCI3*-L.

Goodwin’s accident comes a month after the death of Irish 15-year-old Tiggy Hancock, also in an eventing schooling accident.

