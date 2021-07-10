Podcast gives scoop on foal exercise and injury prevention

Share











Exercising foals to prevent injuries later in life is under discussion in the latest episode of the Morris Animal Foundation’s “Fresh Scoop” podcast.

In the podcast, Dr Kelly Diehl, the foundation’s Senior Director of Science and Communications, will talk with Dr Annette McCoy, who is leading a study evaluating the long-term effects of a moderately strenuous exercise plan on bone development in foals.

McCoy, a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons and assistant professor of Equine Surgery at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign College of Veterinary Medicine, will discuss leg fractures in horses and the foundation-funded study on foal exercise. The research team is collecting data for an algorithm they hope to use to design exercise programs for foals to reduce the risk of injuries later in life.

“Fresh Scoop” is Morris Animal Foundation’s monthly veterinary science podcast designed to appeal to practicing veterinarians, veterinary technicians or students, as well as animal-loving science geeks. Episodes are available on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher, as well as the foundation’s podcast page.