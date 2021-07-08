Equine surgery professor takes on leadership role at Louisiana vet school

Share











Equine surgical professor Britta Leise has been named associate dean for faculty affairs at the Louisiana State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine.

In her new role, Leise, DVM, PhD, DACVS, currently an associate professor of equine surgery, will be responsible for matters that directly affect the LSU SVM faculty.

Her research interests include equine laminitis, wound healing, and inflammatory conditions in the horse.

Leise received her undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech in animal sciences and from there went to LSU where she received a Master’s degree in equine reproductive endocrinology. In 2002, she graduated from the LSU SVM. She then completed an internship at the University of Georgia in large animal surgery and medicine.

Leise returned to Baton Rouge where she completed a residency in equine surgery at the LSU SVM and became a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 2008. She was a clinical instructor in equine emergency and critical care at Ohio State University from 2007 until 2010, where she completed her PhD in Comparative and Veterinary Medicine with a focus on the role of inflammation and the epithelial cell in equine laminitis.

From there, Leise became faculty at Colorado State University from 2011-2015 as an assistant professor of equine surgery and lameness. She returned to LSU in October 2015 as an assistant professor of equine surgery.

Scholarship winner aims for army veterinarian role

Amber Fairley, 30, has been named the first recipient of the Robinson Scholarship at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. She will begin her studies at the LSU SVM in August.

The scholarship will fund all four years of Fairley’s veterinary education at the SVM and will support her plan to pursue a career in laboratory animal medicine.

The Dr George E. Robinson III, DVM, MSPH Graduate Scholarship was established to encourage historically under-represented students to pursue an education at the veterinary school.

The scholarship was founded by George Robinson, the first African-American from Louisiana to attend the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Fairley’s specific interests include explosive ordnance device dogs, service animals for those suffering PTSD upon return from combat, and equine cavalry squads.

Fairley is a commissioned officer in the Texas Army National Guard. Upon becoming a veterinarian in the Army, she plans to use the opportunity to participate in the Long-Term Health Education and Training Program to complete either a PhD or master’s in public health and devote her career to research and development in veterinary medicine.

The daughter of a human resource specialist and retired Army tank mechanic non-commissioned officers in the Army, she is the oldest of eight children, and the first in her family to earn a college degree. She joined the military in 2016.

“I am flexible and open to opportunities. I’m interested in protecting animal wellbeing in research. I have an appreciation for wildlife conservation,” Fairley said.

Equine recipient of teaching award

Heidi Banse, DVM, PhD, DACVIM, assistant professor of equine medicine in Veterinary Clinical Services, has been nominated by the class of 2022 for the School of Veterinary Medicine Teaching Award.

The award is presented to the faculty member nominated by each class for the Zoetis Animal Health Distinguished Teacher Award, bestowed to a faculty member to recognize outstanding teaching as judged by the responsiveness of his or her students.

Dr Banse joined Louisiana State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in 2017. She is a Board-certified internal medicine specialist. Her research interests are equine endocrinology and equine gastric disease.