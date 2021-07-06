New coaching role for dressage diva Isabell Werth

Share











Leading dressage rider Isabell Werth has taken on the role of head dressage coach for the CHIO Aachen Campus Programme of Excellence in Germany.

The campus is described as an international training centre and think tank for the further development of the equestrian sport. It is for a range of equestrian sports and riders of all ages, as well as officials and service providers.

Its jumping programme, with head coach Jos Lansink, had proven successful, Werth said, and the dressage programme will get under way in the autumn.

“There are still places left, we are currently scouting the applicants and deciding who ultimately fulfils the prerequisites,” Werth said.

Those eligible should be between 16 and 20 years old, ride at medium level at least and have international-level wins or placings, and have their own horse.

Werth said there were several reasons for her taking on the role. “On the one hand, at this level the project is also new territory for me and a very exciting task. It is however also important that the CHIO Aachen is the driving force behind it. Against this backdrop, the prospect of success is very high.”

Werth said there were several international institutions that help young riders, juniors and aspiring talents, but some still do not succeed in making it into top competition sport.

“They might not have the right horse or the right environment or simply don’t find the opportunity to draw attention to themselves.

“Of course, it is primarily about instruction, schooling and training in many areas. But also about establishing relationships. In this way, new combinations can arise or a new rider for a horse. But at the end of the day, it is initially about finding international talents, training them with professional support to help them make it onto the top sporting circuit,” Werth said.

Werth said she would not be giving up her own riding career, as she enjoys riding too much. “To find a horse, train it and then compete with it – is what drives me. I love developing a vision of a horse and then turning that into reality. The shows are then like the icing on top of the cake,” Werth said.

Among the horses in her yard for whom she has high hopes is nine-year-old mare Superb, by Surprice, on whom she won the qualifier for the Lousidor Prize in Munich.

“She has incredible body feeling and rhythm. That is what impressed me at the first look.”