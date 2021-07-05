Free webinar on nutrition and care of foals

Share











A free webinar next week on the care of newborn foals is the latest in Equine Guelph’s Taking Science to the Stable series.

The webinars are free and aim to bring informative and insightful knowledge from experienced industry professionals to horse owners.

On July 14, Don Kapper will present Foal Management and Nutrition of Newborn, Suckling, Growing and Orphan Foals.

In every growth phase, foals need to meet all nutrient requirements to reach optimal growth rates, immune response, and performance.

Kapper will share what, why and how the newborn foal needs to be fed based on the maturity of their digestive system and “rate of growth”.

» Those wishing to take part can register here. All are at 7pm (EST). An email with a Zoom link will be sent on the day of the webinar. Registration at the above link will close at noon the day before a webinar, and re-open the day after.

Upcoming webinars in the series:

Routine equine handling using low stress and cooperative care techniques – Dr Robin Foster , July 28: Horses are expected to tolerate a wide range of handling and health care procedures, such as tying, trailer loading, grooming, bathing, taking oral paste, being injected, having a temperature taken, and more. While these routine procedures are only mildly unpleasant, some horses react with fear, avoidance, and aggressive behaviours. This webinar will describe how equine distress can be reduced and safety increased by sleuthing out and addressing the underlying reason for the horse’s distress, and by practicing low-stress handling, positive training, and cooperative care techniques.

Performance Nutrition – Feeding and Management of the Performance Horse – Don Kapper, August 4: This webinar will concentrate on meeting all of the nutritional needs of Performance Horses, based on their level of performance. This includes selecting ‘optimal’ feed for the appropriate ‘fuel’ (fast twitch vs. slow twitch muscles) and recovery after exercise to help horses ‘bounce back” and perform on following days. This will include information to determine the calories in a feed, based on their ‘fat and fiber’ percentages and which is best to feed, based on their muscle fiber types and intensity of work plus help them recover and extend their longevity as a performance horse, thus performing to their genetic potential now and in the future.

Turning Science into Stories for Horse Owners – Emily Esterson, August 18: Horse Owners count on equine writers to provide accurate and relevant information. It is possible to write a great news story or an informative article by using the contents of a research paper as your starting point. This webinar will discuss finding research studies and teasing out the horse owner-focused content for your audience for multiple communication streams, while ensuring your stories are entertaining, informative and based on science.