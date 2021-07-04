Queen’s ex-racehorse First Receiver a winner at Windsor

Share











Queen Elizabeth II’s home-bred former racehorse First Receiver has taken out the hotly contested Retraining of Racehorses at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The four-year-old, formerly trained by Sir Michael Stoute and now produced by the Jerram-Hunnable team, won four times – netting almost £20,000 – in his two-season flat career, running his final race in June last year under Frankie Dettori, when finishing second to Russian Emperor at Royal Ascot.

First Receiver is out of the Queen’s mare Touchline and by New Approach, who won the 2008 Epsom Derby for Princess Haya of Jordan, who was president of horse sport’s governing body, the FEI, between 2006 and 2014.

First Receiver was shown in-hand by Chris Hunnable who, with his wife, Katie, is producing him in preparation for a new career in the show ring, following in the footsteps of the great Barbers Shop, a former Royal Windsor ridden Supreme.

Queen Elizabeth II, who has attended every year since the Show started in 1943, was also on hand to watch her entry in the Mountain and Moorland classes from the Copper Horse Arena on Friday.

Lincolnshire-based breeder Vanessa Compton claimed the hotly contested Mountain and Moorland Supreme In Hand Championship, with her Connemara mare Skaergaardens Delicious Love, a past Horse of the Year Show winner under saddle. She was shown by family friend Henry Hird.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is the only time of the year that the private grounds of Windsor Castle are open to the public.