Popular Italian endurance rider Gianfranco Nassini dies at event

A heart attack claimed the life of an Italian endurance rider during a competition in Tuscany last month.

Gianfranco Nassini, 61, collapsed near an assistance point before starting his second loop on Zambraby Zamirka in the Brunello di Montalcino Trophy at the Montalcino CEI1* 100km ride on June 19.

He received medical treatment immediately and was transferred by helicopter to the Le Scotte Hispital in Siena, but was unable to be saved.

Following the announcement of Nassini’s death, a minute’s silence was held. The event’s awards ceremony at Castello Banfi di Montalcino were canceled, and riders competing on Sunday, June 20, wore black armbands.

Nassini was a founder of the Casentino Endurance team, which withdrew the rest of its team from the competition.

Nassini, from Bibbiena, was a well-established member in the endurance community with a great passion for the sport.

Last March he had been named as the representative for Italy’s Center-North area as a liaison between endurance management and riders.