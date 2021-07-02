Horses 101: Free ebook gives a wealth of information

Share











Canada’s Equine Guelph is offering a free 50-page ebook on horse care and management to subscribers.

The downloadable ebook contains Guelph’s top fact sheets, the Horse Health Check, checklists and stall cards and much more. Subscribe to get a copy.

The ebook includes a wealth of information on horse health and nutrition, equine management tips, information on pasture management, wintering horses, and planning for emergencies.

Those who are already subscribers can update their profile to receive the link to the free download and other member-only resources.