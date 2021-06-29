Horse health goes high-tech with new temperature monitoring system

Share











The veterinarian behind a new remote temperature-monitoring system for horses says the device is an “incredible innovation” that enables the rapid detection of disease, leading to earlier treatment.

The recently launched VetTrue System from Epona Biotec employs a single-use “TailTab” temperature sensor that affixes on the underside of a horse’s dock. Once in place, the temperature of the horse is continuously recorded, with its data being transmitted via Bluetooth to the VetTrue App.

It was created by a team of veterinary, equestrian and technology professionals to provide a more accurate, less invasive health-monitoring solution for veterinarians, horse owners and professionals across the equestrian industries.

Epona Biotec co-founder and CEO, New Zealand equine veterinarian Dr Michael Hurley, said VetTrue was “a proactive approach to healthcare that makes animal welfare a priority”.

In designing the system, Hong Kong-based Epona Biotec undertook an intensive research and development process since the company’s inception in 2016. Equine organisations, veterinary hospitals and transport companies around the world have been among the earliest adopters of the VetTrue System.

Hurley, who has worked throughout Europe, the Middle East and most recently at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, said that as an equine veterinarian, he was confident VetTrue would assist with faster detection of disease, leading to a speedier resolution of symptoms, as treatment could be instigated much earlier in the course of the illness.

“No other product on the market is as accurate or convenient for both patient and caregiver, and that makes it an essential tool for everyone from practitioners in my own field as an equine veterinarian through to individual owners riding for leisure in their free time,” Hurley said.

The VetTrue System allows users to monitor their horse around the clock and improves safety by eliminating the need for manual rectal temperature readings. Hurley said the sensors can be applied by anyone in seconds, having been designed to fit non-intrusively and comfortably beneath the tail.

“This device is an incredible innovation for all those involved in the industry; it is a proactive approach to healthcare that makes animal welfare a priority,” Hurley said.

“The VetTrue System assists with early disease detection, providing peace of mind for horse owners and care providers alike.”

Epona Biotec was founded by Hurley, tech innovator Adrian Poon and software developer Matt Craig.

The company has an introductory offer for those wishing to try VetTrue, with 50% off the first TailTab purchase. The regular price is $NZ60 ($US42; €35), with three TailTabs selling for $NZ155 ($US109), and six for $NZ270 ($US190).