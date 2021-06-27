Safe sport group honours equestrian legacy of Mason Phelps Jr

Share











The commitment of the late Mason Phelps, Jr, to the equestrian world is being honoured by Athletes for Equity in Sport (AES), a group dedicated to improving the process of SafeSport for athletes.

Phelps gave his time, experience and social networking to the organization. The AES said Phelps showed “unmatched commitment to community and support to achieve the AES mission”.

The former eventer, trainer, event organiser and well-known US equestrian identity died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home in Florida last month at the age of 72.

Phelps worked with several organizations, and the AES is asking donors to consider supporting these preferred charities in honour of Phelps.

In addition, a contributor to AES will offer a matching gift up to $25,000 for funds received by AES in Phelps’ name.

“Mason Phelps, Jr., was a leader in the community when it came to philanthropy and believed in the purpose of AES,” the AES said.

“The significance of Phelps’ contributions to nonprofit organizations speaks by his example of dedication and heartfelt commitment to these groups and their missions.”

The AES comprises business people, professionals and participants across all sports working to address necessary protocols in SafeSport, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and its related national governing bodies and affiliates, to include civil liberties for all involved in the safe sport process.

Its mission is to ensure that any person involved in reporting or being investigated concernIng disciplinary charges related to misconduct in amateur sports is afforded participation in a timely, equitable, and confidential process until final adjudication.

The preferred charities are:

Athletes for Equity in Sport – to improve procedures regarding National governing bodies and SafeSport.

Athletes Equity Resource Center – Athletes Assistance Program Hotline and athlete safety. AAP Hotline 855-639-3009.

Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center – special things happen when children, adults and horses are brought together in a non-academic environment

Danny & Ron’s Rescue – kindness toward animals and speaking for animals that have no voice

Equestrian Aid Foundation – horsemen helping horsemen

Equus Foundation – National animal welfare

Kensington Conservancy – protecting the land, water, and wildlife

Moorcroft Conservation Foundation – introducing children and adults to global conservation issues

National Horse Show – support of National equestrian sport and tradition

USET Foundation – support of Olympic competition