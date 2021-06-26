Change in fortune for trio of flashy cobs

Share











Life is now looking up for three young cob colts after a change of fortune and some fancy new names.

After concerns were reported for their welfare, the trio arrived at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Norfolk in February this year and were promptly named Mr Bingley, Mr Bennet and Mr Darcy.

Now two of the young cobs are ready to find their perfect match and be rehomed now their fortunes have changed for the better.

World Horse Welfare Field Officer Jacko Jackson said: “When I visited the site, it was clear that these three young colts sadly weren’t getting the care they needed. With a little digging, I discovered that the elderly owner simply was not able to look after her animals any longer and, after talking it all through, she came to terms with the situation. She agreed to sign them over to us to prevent the situation deteriorating further and to safeguard their future. It’s been wonderful to see these three blossom from underweight little ponies to confident youngsters ready to find loving new homes.”

On arrival at Hall Farm the previously unnamed trio received not only their new names but also the dedicated expert care they clearly needed to be nursed back to health.

Mr Bingley’s groom James said: “All three ponies were in very poor condition and quite significantly underweight when they arrived. We tend to use themes when naming groups of horses who come in and you might be able to tell where our inspiration came from for these three boys. While Mr Darcy and Mr Bennet began to pick up quite quickly, it soon became apparent that Mr Bingley wasn’t doing as well.

“With further testing, our vets discovered that Mr Bingley was suffering from anaemia as well as having significant worm damage to his gut. He was very unwell for a couple of weeks but with appropriate medication, supplementation and feeding we got him back on the road to recovery and now he’s ready for rehoming as a fit and healthy youngster.

“He even got to meet our President Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal during her recent visit so his life really has changed since the start of the year!”

Whilst Mr Bennett isn’t in search of a home of his own just yet, Mr Bingley and Mr Darcy are ready to seek their perfect match and make their way out into the world.

• Could you offer Mr Bingley or Mr Darcy a home? Check out the charity’s rehoming scheme.

• A stableyard sponsorship is as little as £5 a month: Sponsor Hall Farm’s stableyard.