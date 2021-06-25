Equine vet takes on leadership role at University of Florida

Share











Equine veterinarian Amanda M. House has been named associate dean for academic and student affairs at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

House, a clinical professor of large animal medicine and the equine extension, will take up the appointment from July 1, after filling the post on an interim basis for more than a year.

In the new role, House will continue to oversee the entire office, including instructional and other activities associated with the college’s professional DVM program, along with college admissions. She will work closely with the college’s dean, Dana Zimmel, and with her associate dean counterparts in clinical service and research to address daily operational issues, as well as long-term strategies.

House joined the UF faculty in 2007. Before taking on the interim role, she served as director of student affairs at the college from 2015 to 2020. She also directed the college’s Practice-Based Equine Clerkship program, which enables veterinary students to have an ambulatory practice clinical rotation with private practitioners, from 2010 to 2020. Her clinical interests include neonatology, infectious disease, preventive medicine and animal welfare.

A 2001 graduate of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, House completed an internship and large animal internal medicine residency at the University of Georgia’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital before starting at UF.

Zimmel said that House had done an outstanding job serving in the interim role, which proved to be one of the most challenging in the college’s history because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The impact on our students and on teaching was enormous. During the sudden shift to online learning when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020, Dr House oversaw all of the logistics and communication involved in making that transition,” Zimmel said.

“Her leadership ensured that the teaching component of our college’s mission continued despite these challenges, and that students and our faculty had the resources they needed.”