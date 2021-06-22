Olympic spectator numbers set amid Japan’s Covid-19 restrictions

Share











All Olympic Games venues for the Tokyo games will have a maximum of 10,000 spectators, with numbers set at 50% of the capacity of the specific venue, in light of the Japanese government’s restrictions on public events because of Covid-19.

But if there is a change in the Covid-19 situation, live sites and public viewing events could be reduced in scale or cancelled to minimise the movement of people.

At a meeting yesterday on spectator limits it was decreed that “speaking in a loud voice or shouting will be prohibited”, masks should be worn in venues at all times, congestion should be avoided, and spectators were to leave venues in a staggered manner. They would be requested to travel directly to venues and return home directly, and to take all necessary precautions when moving between districts.

The current competition schedule remains unchanged.

The capacities have been set by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) and the Government of Japan (GoJ), and have the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The IOC is monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Japan and abroad, including the status of the different variants of the coronavirus Vaccination of those involved with the Games will continue, the IOC said.

“In the event of any rapid change in infection status and in the capacity of the medical care system, a five-party meeting will be held promptly to consider further measures,” the IOC said.

Policies regarding the Paralympic Games will be decided by July 16, a week before the opening of the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to start in 31 days, and run from July 23 to August 8. The Paralympic Games start in 63 days, and run from August 24 to September 5.