Great prizes on offer for horse owners around the world

Several companies and organisations around the world have prize draws on offer to horse owners. Be in to win!

• For US readers Parlanti International is giving away an exclusive Lizard Flag Belt, valued at $US279. No purchase is necessary, and entries can be made here.

• The FEI is running a survey gathering feedback on its digital channels, with 10 FEI.tv passes being given away. Winners will be picked at random after the survey closes on June 20. The 10 FEI.tv passes to be won are as follows: 1x 1-year subscription, 2x 6-month subscription, 7x 3-month subscription. Both new users and existing FEI.TV / ClipMyHorse.TV subscribers are eligible for the prize. Take the survey to enter.

• Via British Dressage, Dodson and Horrell are giving away a branded saddle pad. No purchase is necessary, and entries can be made here.

• Equestrian venue Hickstead has several prize draws under way. There’s the chance to win a £250 voucher from Equestrian Stockholm. The draw closes on August 2. Enter here with the code ES21. A year-long subscription to ClipMyHorse.TV plus a voucher for 10 downloads is also on offer, with entries closing on August 31. Enter here with the code CMH21. There’s also a draw for two tickets to the Prenetics Royal International Horse Show on Friday, July 23. There are six pairs of tickets up for grabs, and entries close on July 9. Enter here with the code TKS21.

Strip grazing kit

Feed manufacturer Spillers is running a competition to win a strip grazing kit, including energiser, fencing tape and posts. The competition celebrates the publication of their 100th research paper relating to obesity, laminitis, equine metabolic syndrome EMS and weight management by the Waltham Equine Studies Group. The study on the benefits of strip grazing showed that it can be an effective solution for equine weight management.

The strip grazed ponies gained significantly less weight than ponies in the total allowance group, regardless of whether a back fence was used. In fact, strip grazing without a back fence was no less effective than strip grazing with a back fence, even though the grazing area got larger every day.

Mars Horsecare UK Marketing and Research and Development Director Clare Barfoot RNutr, said the competition was Spiller’s “gift to all horse owners”. “As well as giving a solar strip grazing kit to one lucky winner, we hope it will help spread the word that, under controlled conditions, strip grazing can be an effective tool to reduce the rate of weight gain in ponies living out at pasture.”

The kit is suitable for up to 2.5km of fencing and includes a Hotline Fire Drake solar energiser, 12v battery, 1m earth stake, 200m white 20mm poly tape, 20 plastic fence 3’ posts, a gate handle, ring insulators, a warning sign, a basic tester, and a three-year guarantee.

» The competition is running on Spillers’ Facebook page from June 21 to 28.