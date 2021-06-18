Bacterial changes seen in colic explored in study

Share











Horses with intestinal disease have a less diverse bacterial gut population than healthy horses, researchers report, with the overgrowth of lactic acid bacteria clearly linked to hindgut problems.

The digestive system of horses has evolved to use the fiber in roughage as it passes through the large intestine, or hindgut. The hindgut is an anaerobic fermentation chamber filled with fibrolytic bacteria. Therefore, the large intestinal microbiota of horses plays an essential role in using plant fibers by producing volatile fatty acids.

In addition to metabolic benefits, the intestinal microbiota provides other advantages, including protection against pathogen overgrowth, stimulation of the immune response in the gut, and enhanced intestinal barrier function by regulating gene expression in the gut lining.

Disturbances in the hindgut microbiota can alter the fermentation patterns and ultimately lead to metabolic problems.

Carbohydrate fermentation is the main source of lactic acid production in the equine hindgut. In healthy horses, luminal lactate is converted to volatile fatty acids by bacteria, resulting in very little lactate in the hindgut.

Rapid dietary changes, such as grain overload, have long been recognized to disrupt normal hindgut fermentation. Excessive carbohydrate fermentation leads to lactate accumulation in the hindgut, which can trigger subclinical acidosis.

A low pH in the gut lumen alters the composition of the hindgut bacteria, which causes the release of endotoxins from the death of acid-sensitive Gram-negative bacteria, thereby compromising the intestinal barrier function.

Such changes have been linked to the development of potentially life-threatening complications, including colitis and laminitis.

Taemook Park and his fellow researchers in South Korea, writing in the journal Veterinary Sciences, noted that changes in the equine hindgut microbiota have been reported in many studies.

Similarly, discrepancies in the hindgut microbiota in horses with intestinal disease and healthy horses have been reported. “On the other hand, the associations of equine hindgut microbiota with health and disease have not been entirely understood.”

Park and his colleagues set out to determine the differences between the fecal microbiota of healthy and diseased horses. In doing so, they differentiated the diseased horses — all of whom were diagnosed with colic — between those with the condition affecting the small intestine, and those in which the hindgut was affected.

The study team used molecular-based testing to identify the bacteria present. In all, 52 fecal samples were collected, with 20 coming from horses with hindgut colic, eight from horses with small intestinal problems, and 24 from healthy horses.

The 28 sick horses had all been admitted to the Jeju Stud Farm Equine Clinic, run by the Korea Racing Authority.

“Horses with intestinal diseases had fewer species and a less diverse bacterial population than healthy horses,” the researchers reported.

“Lactic acid bacteria, Lachnospiraceae and Lactobacillaceae, were overgrown in horses with large intestinal colic.”

The Firmicutes to Bacteroidetes ratio, which is a relevant marker of gut problems, was 1.94 in large intestinal colic, 2.37 in small intestinal colic, and 1.74 for healthy horses.

The study team concluded that the overgrowth of two lactic acid bacteria families, Lachnospiraceae and Lactobacillaceae, led to a decrease in hindgut pH that interfered with normal fermentation, which might cause large intestinal colic.

“The overgrowth of Streptococcus also led to a decrease in pH in the hindgut, which suppressed the proliferation of the methanogen and reduced methanogenesis in horses with small intestinal colic.”

Discussing their findings, the researchers said their findings confirm those of other studies that the bacterial community compositions of horses with intestinal diseases are considerably different from that of their clinically healthy counterparts.

“In particular,” they said, “horses with large intestinal colic had lower species evenness and richness than the healthy horses, with some bacterial species no longer detectable.”

The larger numbers of Lachnospiraceae and Lactobacillaceae seen in horses with hindgut colic support previous findings that excessive lactate production and a drop in the hindgut luminal pH are associated with an increased relative abundance of Streptococcus and lactic acid bacteria in horses with colic.

“Furthermore, a decrease in luminal pH negatively affects fiber digestion and volatile fatty acid production, which might have decreased Methanobacteriaceae. This is likely because methanogens (methane-producing microorganisms) are quite sensitive to the acidic environment, as reported previously.

“In the current study, both Escherichia and Streptococcus were increased in horses with intestinal diseases, similar to previously reported findings. Escherichia was increased markedly in horses with hindgut colic, while an increased number of Streptococcus was noted in horses with small intestinal disease.”

The researchers said that while the beneficial effects of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are well documented in humans, both were found to be more abundant in horses with colic.

“Such a discrepancy may suggest that the role of specific microbes can vary in different animal species. Further investigation on equine fecal microbiota and their functional role in health and disease will be needed to understand the benefits and dynamics of probiotics of horses.”

The authors suggested that the abundance of Methanobrevibacter could be used to monitor the health status of horses because the results showed that it decreases significantly in horses with large and small intestinal colic compared to healthy horses.

The full study team comprised Taemook Park, Jungho Yoon and Ahram Kim, all with the equine clinic at Jeju Stud Farm; Heetae Cheong, with Kangwon National University; Youngmin Yun, with Jeju National University; and Tatsuya Unno with the School of Life Sciences at SARI on Jeju Island. Park is also affiliated with the College of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Medical Research Institute at Jeju National University.

Park, T.; Cheong, H.; Yoon, J.; Kim, A.; Yun, Y.; Unno, T. Comparison of the Fecal Microbiota of Horses with Intestinal Disease and Their Healthy Counterparts. Vet. Sci. 2021, 8, 113. https://doi.org/10.3390/vetsci8060113

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.