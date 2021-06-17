Utah zoo adds new colt to endangered zebra herd

Share











The breeding program of the endangered Hartmann’s mountain zebra is going from strength to strength at Utah’s Hogle Zoo, with another new arrival welcomed into the herd.

Colt foal Archie, who loves galloping around the yard by the train station at the zoo, was born to Poppy on May 31. He is described by zookeepers as a bit of a “mama’s boy”. Archie will head out to the savannah to join the zebra herd in a couple of weeks.

Archie is named after Arches National Park, north of Moab in Utah.

Archie’s dad is Hogle’s resident stallion, five-year-old Scooby, who was born at Disney Animal Kingdom. His mum, four-year-old Poppy (Ziggy x Zoey), was born at Hogle Zoo in April 2017.

Hogle is one of 18 zoos in the US that works with Hartmann’s Mountain Zebras as part of the Species Survival Plan, a collaboration of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to save endangered species from extinction.

Hartmann’s mountain zebras are a subspecies of the mountain zebra, which is one of three zebra species. Considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Hartmann’s mountain zebras live in the dry mountain habitats of Namibia. They are at risk of drought wiping out large numbers in the wild.

Unlike other zebra species, Hartmann’s mountain zebras live in small herds, have vertical stripes on their neck and torso and horizontal stripes on their rump, and have a small fold of skin under their chin (called a dewlap). With fewer than 25,000 individuals left in the wild, the biggest threat to this species’ survival is habitat loss and fragmentation as the result of livestock production and agriculture.